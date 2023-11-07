fbpx
Dreams Nightlife to auction furniture as Ginimbi's empire crumbles

Ginimbi with the Rolls Royce that was to be involved in the crash that killed him
The late Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, a controversial businessman and socialite, left behind a vast estate that is now facing a possible collapse.

His siblings, who inherited his properties, have failed to manage them effectively and have resorted to selling off some of the assets.

Dreams Nightlife, one of Ginimbi’s popular nightclubs, is set to auction a variety of furniture and equipment, including shisha pipes, sound system, cold room, and aluminum doors.

This move has been seen as a sign of the downfall of Ginimbi’s legacy, which he built over the years.

In a notice, Kaftin Auctioneers confirmed that they received instructions from Dreams directors to auction off the property.

Ginimbi died in a tragic accident on November 8 2020, along with four of his friends. His death marked the end of an era for many of his fans and followers, who admired his lavish lifestyle and charisma. However, it seems that his empire also died with him. Zim Morning Post

