Moreblessing Ali: Post-mortem results ‘missing’ despite trial nearing end

The High Court has been told that the results of the post-mortem conducted on the slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Moreblessing Ali are yet to be completed despite the murder trial already nearing its completion.

More than five witnesses have testified in the case including the investigating office Arimon Mirimbo who told the Court that they are yet to get the results of post-mortem.

The admission by Mirimbo led to Garikai Mhishi, the lawyer for the suspected killer Pius Jamba (real name Pius Mukandi), asking the detective why they rushed to trial without the crucial documents in the case.

The court also heard that the forensic results on the exhibits recovered from the deceased were also not submitted by the police forensic team.

Mirimbo had told the court that they took Mukandi’s T-shirt which he was allegedly wearing on the day for a forensic examination to find blood samples that could help them identify the killer but the results are also not in court or completed.

Ali’s remains were found dumped in a well near the suspects residence with her body dismembered.

A knife allegedly used to cut the body into pieces was submitted in court by Mirimbo but Mukandi’s lawyer challenged it saying it could be not be the right object used in the murder and that his client is denying the charges.

Mhishi said his client wrote a handwritten statement denying the offence on the alleged murder saying he is being framed.

Mirimbo said the first statement by Mukandi was not submitted since he had written another statement confirming and admitting to murder.

Ali’s remains were found dumped in a shallow well in Nyatsime, Beatrice, 18 days after she was reported missing on May 24 last year.

The trial is continuing…….