Sengezo Tshabangu ‘fields’ candidate in Masvingo Ward by-election

By Masvingo Mirror
MASVINGO – Three CCC members have filed to contest the Ward 2 by-election in Masvingo Urban where the sitting mayor, Shantel Chiwara was recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu a few weeks back.

Two candidates are using the CCC logo which has Chamisa’s face for the elections and these are Chiwara and Rocky Kamuzonda who is believed to be backed by Tshabangu.

The third CCC member Frank Chirairo has entered the race as an independent candidate.

Zanu PF is fielding Benson Hwata who lost to Chiwara in the August elections.

The nomination court is underway at the Civic Center now…… Masvingo Mirror

