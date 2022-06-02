Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ginimbi’s two sisters intensify battle for his Bentley and Rolls Royce

Ginimbi with the Rolls Royce that was to be involved in the crash that killed him
The State is in the process of working on obtaining the forfeiture of the late Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s top-of-the-range vehicles in terms of the Money Laundering Act.

The two sisters approached the Harare Magistrates’ Courts seeking the release of the vehicles saying they were appointed executors to Ginimbi’s estate by the Master of the High Court on March 1, this year.

The State, however, opposed the application by the Kadungure sisters, Juliet and Nelia seeking the release of the late businessman’s Bentley and Rolls Royce on the basis that the two vehicles were never tendered to the court.

The late businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure

The court further stated that it considered the two vehicles as proceeds of crime and it was working on obtaining the forfeiture of the vehicles, in terms of the Money Laundering Act.

The State said releasing the vehicles to Ginimbi’s estate would result in frustrating the process of obtaining the forfeiture orders.

The first applicant, in her founding affidavit, Juliet told the court that the two sisters were the surviving siblings of the late socialite, who appeared before the same court, facing two charges of fraud.

Kadungure claims the criminal proceedings related to the two vehicles had to be discontinued and abandoned on account of the demise of Ginimbi.

The sisters claimed that all of Ginimbi’s assets now belonged to the estate and they were literally in the shoes of the deceased as far as the pursuit of release of the cars in question is concerned.

They told the court they wrote to the officer-in-charge of the CID, where the vehicles are kept, requesting that they be released to them, but no one responded.

