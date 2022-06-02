Passion Java, Chatunga Mugabe ‘beef’ boils over… how did we get here?

It seems the ‘beef’ between controversial cleric, Passion Java and Bellarmine ‘Chatunga’ Mugabe is far from over following recent events on social media where the two mock and counter-mock each other.

Chatunga proclaims he does not know Java and will never hang out with him while Java has threatened to hack or deactivate his Instagram account if he continues to grow big headed.

The duo’s beef dates back to 2020 when Java confidently claimed that he was neighbours with the former First Family. Chatunga vehemently denied the claims before he wrote, “hatimuzive uyu (we don’t know him) with some laughing emojis.

Passion, whose penchant for fame and attention has reached unprecedented levels has since threatened to shut down Chatunga’s Instagram account after realising that former president’s son has more sympathisers on Twitter or rather the cleric has more enemies.

Java recently mocked Chatunga after pictures of him in a paler version of his old self emerged on social media. Chatunga looked pale and had lost a lot of weight.

Java said Chatunga was looking way older than his age. He wrote: “Face inenge munhu ane 49 years iwe uri pwere, kana wakusada account yako ingo deactivator, otherwise ukasati sorry. Hameno ikoko. Mjolo.

Java in April this year allegedly hacked El Gringo’s instagram account after the latter claimed that Java is not rich as he wants it to look like.

The controversial prophet’s relationship with Robert Junior seems to have irked Chatunga who took time to mock the controversial cleric during his 25th birthday celebrations this week saying he did not know Java.

He went live on Instagram and responded to fans who were asking if he was hanging around the prophet.

“Who is Java? I don’t know who that is. I don’t know anyone called Java. What would I be doing with that old man? All my friends are my age. I don’t play with old men.

The response was received with mixed feelings with some expressing shock since Chatunga’s older brother, Robert Mugabe Junior has been friends with Java.

Others welcomed Chatunga’s open dislike of the prophet branding him as someone who cannot be trusted since he is close to the current First Family.

The beef went a level further when Passion Java and Robert Mugabe Junior befriended each other and were involved in a lot journeys together including their forgettable journey to Africa University in Mutare in May.

The two were in for a rude awakening after they were humiliated and chased away from the university premises by both chanting students and the security guards.

Three months later Robert Junior was admitted at a hospital in Singapore. So cozy has been the Robert Junior-Java relationship that the former features on Passion Java’s sponsored track which also features Zim dancehall artiste Kadijah.