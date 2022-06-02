Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Chamisa says “police must do more” to search for ‘abducted’ activist

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 46,638
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali, 46 went missing raising suspicions she might have been abducted by alleged state security agents.
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has demanded that the “police must do more” to search for opposition activist Moreblessing Ali who went missing nine days ago in Chitungwiza.

Ali was allegedly abducted last week Tuesday when a mob of Zanu PF supporters attacked her in the Nyatsimbe area of Chitungwiza and bundled her into an unidentified vehicle.

Witnesses said the perpetrators were led by Pius Jambo, a Zanu PF member and his half-brother Simba Chisango who is a Zanu PF leader in the area from which she disappeared.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is on a tour of constituencies his party won during the March 26 by-elections. This picture is taken from a thank you rally in Kwekwe
Chamisa on Thursday commanded authorities to do “enough” to search for Ali.

“Violence against defenseless citizens, especially women, is a crime against humanity. Enforced disappearance is a serious crime and police ought to be prompt, thorough and professional with the investigation.

“Police must just do enough and more! Citizens; an injury to one is an injury to all,” Chamisa wrote on his official Twitter handle.

One of his supporters asked him “Any plan to stop this President?”

Chamisa responded: “It is the duty of a government to protect citizens and keep them safe. When this duty is abandoned, the government’s relevance and case for existence ceases, then change becomes necessary and urgent.”

The police two days ago dismissed abduction reports saying Ali fell foul to a faltering love affair.

CCC interim vice chairman Job Sikhala said the level of anger in Chitungwiza was rising over the disappearance of Ali.

“The level of anger here in Chitungwiza over the unexplained mysteries surrounding the failure to account for Moreblessing Ali whereabouts has reached fever pitch.

“Citizens are contemplating a mass demonstration here in Chitungwiza until Moreblessing Ali’s whereabouts are known,” he said.

Analysts from key election watchdogs have since indicated that 2023 could be bloodier than expected as the Zanu-PF regime launches a massive crackdown on opposition members.

Recently, suspected Zanu-PF supporters stormed a CCC rally in Kwekwe while Chamisa was addressing and killed one while several other members were injured. 

