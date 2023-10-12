Ginimbi’s sister Juliet Kadungure dies in bus accident on his 39th birthday

Juliet Kadungure, the sister of the late Zimbabwean socialite, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure died in a bus accident on what would have been her late brother’s 39th birthday.

In a cruel twist of fate, Juliet also died in a traffic accident like her late brother.

Her death was mourned on WhatsApp by her sister Nelia.

“Mwari mandirwadzisa zvekare,” she posted on her status.

According to The Herald, Juliet died in a bus accident while she was on her way back from Tanzania.

Ginimbi died in 2020 when his car veered off Borrowdale Road and smashed into a tree before catching fire.

Ginimbi was thrown clear of the vehicle and died at the scene along with three friends, who he had been reportedly partying with until the wee hours of the morning.

Nelia and Juliet, alongside their father rose to prominence after Ginimbi’s death, as they challenged his will which allocated some of his assets to dodgy characters.

The trio sought review of the Master of High Court’s decision to accept the questionable will as well as the appointment of Ms Patricia Darangwa as executor on the basis of the same defective document.

High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga ruled in favour of the Kadungure family, declaring that Ginimbi died intestate and his family could thus inherit his assets scattered in various countries.