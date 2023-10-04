UN worker convicted of bashing girlfriend he accused of planning to kill his mother

A United Nations (UN) employee has been convicted by a Harare Magistrate for bashing his girlfriend after accusing her of planning to kill his mother.

Magistrate Meenal Narotam fined Tendai Matemadondo US$300 after he pleaded guilty to the physical abuse allegations.

Matemadondo is based in Somalia.

In sentencing Matemadondo the magistrate suspended a three month jail term before ordering him to pay a fine.

The complainant is Florence Phiri (37).

The court heard that on September 30 2023 , Phiri and Matemadondo were at Bush Baby when they had an altercation, Matemadondo was accusing Phiri of planning to kill his mother .

Matemadondo pushed Phiri before she left the house, on October 1 Phiri went back to Bush Baby and accompanied Matemadondo to his mother’s house in Mandara.

After some time Matemadondo become violent and started assaulting Phiri resulting in her sustaining bruises on her arm.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Matemadondo.