ZB Bank US$2,7 million heist: 3 armed robbers jailed 10 years each

Three armed robbers who were convicted last week on allegations of robbing ZB Bank of US$2, 7 million in 2021 were today sentenced to 10 years each by Harare Magistrate Clever Tsikwa.

Shadreck Njowa, Tendai Zuze and Neverson Mwamuka will however serve eight years effective after regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.

The court confiscated the recovered loot from the convicts.

Among the properties that were confiscated is US$20 500 from Njowa, US$35032 and Zwl 360 000 from Zuze and US$74 800 and Zwl675 000 from Mwamuka.

They also confiscated a Honda Fit vehicle, Toyota Hiace baby Quantum, an unregistered Dutro truck, Toyota Passo and Toyota Lexus vehicle.

“A sentence of around 10 years would be appropriate and two years suspended on condition that they do not commit the same offence in a period of five years,” Tsikwa ruled.

The trio’s conviction followed the acquittal of their four accomplices, Trymore Chapfikwa, Tozivepi Chirara, Dennis Madondo and Tatenda Gadzikwa.

The four also successfully filed an application for disposal and the State is supposed to reimburse US$234 000 to the suspect.

This despite the protest by the prosecution who feel that the suspects had not submitted evidence to show that the money belonged to them.

“They did not provide proof of the source of their ownership. In this inquiry of whether an exhibit can be claimed by an accused, the accused has an onus to show that they are entitled to the money,” prosecutor Loveit Muringwa argued.

Prosecutors proved Njowa the kingpin of the heist had been hiding in South Africa before coming back into the country in November 2022 assuming the dust had settled.

Njowa and his accomplices robbed US$2,7m and ZW$43 090 that was in the commercial bank’s transit truck headed for seven branches across the country in January 2021.

The security crew and the gang then staged the robbery along the Harare-Chinhoyi highway just after Nyabira Business Centre.

They had reportedly armed themselves with pistols, knives, and three vehicles which they used to carry the cash in transit.

One of the guards, Fanuel Musakwa, transporting the money was in contact with the heist crew.

The Court heard that the guard requested the driver to pick up some of the accomplices as passengers before they stole the money.