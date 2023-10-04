Speaker of Parliament punishes CCC legislators for snubbing Mnangagwa

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has ordered the forfeiture of travelling and hotel allowances for opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators who humiliated President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday by boycotting his State of the Nation address at the opening of the 10th Parliament in Mount Hampden.

CCC MPs failed to attend the first session of the Parliament as a protest against Mnangagwa whom they accuse of being illegitimate and a product of a disputed 2023 harmonised general elections.

Against this background, Mudenda ordered the Clerk of Parliament to make sure that the legislators will not be given fuel coupons and will pay for their hotel bills.

“It is therefore clear that there have been some violations of those Standing Orders. Members of the CCC have come to Harare after Parliament was summoned by His Excellency, the President and have stayed in hotels and have been given and facilitated their travel to Harare,” Mudenda said.

“Therefore, there have been violations of these Standing Orders and in terms of powers invested in me as Speaker, I instruct the Clerk of Parliament to ensure that CCC members will not receive their coupons to go back home.

“Secondly, their stay in hotels at the taxpayers’ generosity and commitment will be deducted from their salaries. I further request the Leader of Government Business to look into the Political Parties Finance Act to find out whether further sanctions cannot be applied.”

The August 23 and 24 elections were marred by numerous irregularities including voter suppression. Ballot papers were delivered late in most urban areas where the opposition is deemed to have the most support.

Regional and international observers noted that the elections fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa, however, emerged as winner with 52,6% against CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.

The opposition is calling for a fresh election supervised by the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Writing on his X handle on Tuesday Chamisa said dialogue is needed to resolve the current political crisis.

“Flawed elections and disputed national processes produce flawed outcomes and disputed leaders! To resolve all this, there must be a political settlement to return Zimbabwe to majority rule.

“The struggle for real change, justice and freedom takes a new twist. Zimbabwe shall be free. The people shall govern,” he said.