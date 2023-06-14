Good samaritan fatally assaulted after trying to stop domestic fight

A 43-year-old man from the dormitory town of Epworth paid with his life for intervening in a fight between a husband and wife on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of 23-year-old Lawrence Nyagadzi of Nyimbiri Village, Mandely Farm, Epworth, southeast of the capital in connection with the murder of Dubekhile Imbayago.

Nyagadzi allegedly assaulted Imbayago with hands before hitting him with a sand brick on the chest after the latter intervened to stop a fight between him and his wife.

Imbayago died on the spot.

In a separate case, the police are appealing for information to assist them unravel the suspected murder of Philimon Mareya (50) whose body was found near a dumping site in Eastview on the outskirts of the capital with a deep cut on the forehead.

The police are also seeking information that might assist their investigations into a case of infanticide in which the body of a newly-born baby was found under the bridge at the corner of Malvern and Fendell Roads in Waterfalls low density suburb. New Ziana