Yadah coach Chitukutuku to ‘unleash’ Brazilian players against Chicken Inn

Three young Brazilian players, recently acquired by the Prophet Walter Magaya owned Yadah Football Club, are set to make their debut this coming weekend.

This was revealed by the club’s gaffer Expense Chitukutuku on Saturday in a post match interview after the Miracle Boys’ shocking 0-1 victory over reigning champions FC Platinum in Zvishavane.

Said Chitukutuku: “They [Brazilians] will play in our next game against Chicken Inn, today [Saturday] we told them to rest because we felt they are fatigued.”

Yadah announced the signing of the three Brazilians namely; Joao Pedro Marques Barcellos, Deivid Pereira Brito and Juan Luciano Farias on Friday.

The South Americans were unveiled at the Yadah Hotel in Harare on Friday.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the club’s president Magaya said: “We want to welcome these Brazilian players whom we expect will change the face of domestic league. They will certainly add value to Yadah, now we can be fighting for the championship.”

The Brazilian trio put pen to paper to sign a two-year-deal with the Miracle Boys who play good football but have been struggling to get positive results.