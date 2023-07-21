PICTURES: Yadah FC’s newly signed Brazilian trio get down to business

One week after their unveiling by Yadah FC in Harare, the newly signed youthful Brazilian trio is now getting down to business.

Nehanda Radio visited the Yadah training ground on Thursday to watch the trio of Joao Pedro Barcellos, Deivid Pereira De Brito and Juan Luciano Farias going through their paces with teammates.

Yadah owner prophet Walter Magaya was present at the training session.

The Miracle Boys were preparing for their next match, a tricky encounter at home against Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro this Saturday.

The South American players could make their debut over the weekend versus the Gamecocks.

Joao Pedro Barcellos said he is looking forward to make his debut for the Expense Chitukutuku’s coached side.

“I am really grateful to the whole Yadah FC executive, technical bench and Prophet Walter Magaya for according me this wonderful opportunity to don the red and white jersey.

“I promise to do my best and walk the journey for the collective good of the club,” he told the club’s media team.

“I believe more Brazilians will follow suite and explore the opportunities which are hidden in Africa”, he added.