Yadah FC goes South American; signs three youthful Brazilian midfielders

The Prophet Walter Magaya owned Yadah Football Club signed three young Brazilian players who were unveiled at the Yadah Hotel in Harare on Friday morning.

It comes few days after Magaya also announced he has invited scouts from Serie A giants Juventus to come and assess talent in the country from 26 to 30 August 2023.

The Brazilian trio put pen to paper to sign a two-year-deal with the Miracle Boys who play good football but have been struggling to get positive results.

The three who are versatile midfielders are namely; Joao Pedro Marques Barcellos born 23 April 2003, Deivid Pereira De Brito (12 January 2003) and Juan Luciano Farias (16 April 2002).

It is the first of its kind in the Premier Soccer League [PSL] to have Brazilian players turning out for a local club since the league’s inception in 1992.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, club President Magaya said: “We want to welcome these Brazilian players whom we expect will change the face of domestic league. They will certainly add value to Yadah, now we can be fighting for the championship.”

The Miracle Boys are playing reigning champions FC Platinum on Saturday and Magaya is hoping the trio will be registered to make their PSL debuts.

“We hope the authorities [ZIFA and PSL] will quicken the process so that if possible, these players can be registered in time for the FC Platinum match tomorrow [Saturday] afternoon.”

Yadah’s Chief Executive Officer [CEO] Admire Mango also weighed in with the same sentiments.

Samango, the longest serving member in the Yadah FC set up said: “Welcome to Yadah players the Samba Boys. You will be with us for two years.This is the beginning of a long journey with Yadah.

“We want to thank the Man-Of-God Prophet [Walter] Magaya for the vision that he has for this [Yadah] club.

“We also want to thank our sponsors Better Brands, Gold Metal Investments [GMI] Gold Mines and House of QTiles and IBR for playing a major role in bringing this special talent from Brazil.”