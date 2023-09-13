Yadah request change of venue for Bosso clash after Barbourfields violence

Yadah Football Club has formally written to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) requesting that their forthcoming league encounter against giants Highlanders initially scheduled for Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, be relocated to Bata Stadium in Gweru.

Yadah’s request comes after the violence that erupted at Barbourfields this past Sunday when eternal rivals Dynamos clashed against Highlanders at the venue.

Public violence marred the derby match and it was called off in the 39th minute after Highlanders fans invaded the pitch protesting against the referee’s decisions.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officially reported that eight individuals including four police officers were injured.

As a result, this has seen Yadah writing to the PSL seeking a change of venue when they play the Bosso in their match day 23 fixture on Sunday.

Writing to the local football governing body, the Miracle Boys through their legal representatives (Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners) are pushing to play away from Barbourfields citing they are concerned about “safety and well being” of their supporters.

“From the onset, we hasten to point out that our request is informed and guided by the unfortunate events that unfolded at Barbourfields Stadium when Dynamos “hosted” Highlanders on September 10, 2023, for the teams’ match day 22 for the Premier Soccer League fixture, which concern our client,” reads the letter.

“As far as we are aware, the referee did not award a penalty to Highlanders some time around the 38th minute, which some felt they were entitled to, failure in which prompted an extremely violent reaction from a clique of the Highlanders fans, leading to acts of violence against members of the police force who were primarily present solely to maintain order during the match.

“In light of these circumstances, our client, Yadah FC, is of the firm view that the safety and well-being of its fans, players, and officials, as well as other stakeholders, which is of paramount importance, have since been compromised in the wake of its impending fixture against Highlanders.”

The prophet Walter Magaya owned side has already suggested Bata Stadium in Gweru as a neutral venue.

They also requested to play the fixture in an empty stadium ‘fearing’ violence may also occur in their game against one of the most supported clubs in Zimbabwe.