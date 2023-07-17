29 years later: SA music legend Oskido reflects on Kalawa journey

With a documentary chronicling the rise of Kalawa Jazmee set to debut on Mzansi Magic next month, one of the iconic label’s founders, Oskido, has hailed its longevity and ability to push creative boundaries while introducing new stars and trends during the 29 years of its existence.

An industry pioneer in post apartheid South Africa, Kalawa has produced some of Mzansi’s most beloved artistes, including Trompies, Boom Shaka, Mafikizolo, B.O.P, Bongo Maffin, Professor, Uhuru, Zonke, DJ Zinhle, Black Motion, Big Nuz, Busiswa and Virgo Deep.

The label was founded by Oskido alongside the likes of Christos, Don Laka, Bruce Sebitlo, Mdlongwa, Jairus “Jakarumba” Nkwe, Eugene Mthethwa, Mojalefa “Mjokes” Matsane, Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng and Zynne “Mahoota” Sibika.

The four part documentary, which debuts on Mzansi Magic on 13 August will unravel how two warring sworn enemies become one label, exploring the rivalry between two of South Africa’s most iconic music labels: Kalawa and Jazmee.

Speaking to Sowetan, Oskido (real name Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa) expressed his pride and Kalawa’s achievements that span almost three decades.

“It fills us with immense pride that we have been part of popular culture, producing stars and bringing joy to people’s lives. We have also shown that it is possible to build something significant in this industry,” he said.

Oskido said despite Kalawa’s rise to prominence, had faced its fair share of problems during its infancy.

“It’s been an incredible journey. Like any family we had differences, difficulties, but also many wins. We started this label off the street, and we have built a formidable catalogue as well as knowledge of the business. We have learnt a lot, because the music business is quite complex.”

“In the early days, we battled to get our music out there because the contracts available from the majors then were very exploitive.

“Because we understood the street, we soon realised that we didn’t need to sign any crazy deal but only distribution deals. As a result, we have kept ownership of our catalogue,” he said.

29 years after it was formed, Oskido said it was now time for Kalawa to look at other ventures outside music.

“What we want to unlock the value of our brand through a variety of initiatives including the documentary coming out next month. We are also pursuing boutique style projects with some upcoming artists. Remember, we have been in the game for a while, it’s time to slow down a bit.”