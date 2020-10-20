Covid-19 is a real killer, stay safe: Oskido

By Bongani Ndlovu

Oskido’s father Esaph Mdlongwa (78) was buried in Bulawayo on Saturday with the renowned music producer and DJ describing Covid-19 as a real killer.

Oskido’s father died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 related complications at Mater Dei hospital in Bulawayo.

He was buried at Luveve Cemetery with only close friends and family attending in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Sharing a picture of the hearse that carried his father on his “last ride”, the South Africa-based Oskido thanked people for the support and love they showed his family.

“Today my old man took his last ride to his resting place. I would like to thank you all for your support. It truly meant a lot to us, Mdlongwa family. Covid-19 is still a real killer, please take care,” posted Oskido on his social media pages.

He added a verse from the Holy book quoting Timothy 4:7.

“Let me draw strength from these wise words in the scripture — Timothy 4:7, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

According to Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson Scotch Mathenga, Oskido travelled to Bulawayo to pay his last respects to his father. The Chronicle