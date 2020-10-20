Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizHealthNews

Covid-19 is a real killer, stay safe: Oskido

16,865

By Bongani Ndlovu

Oskido’s father Esaph Mdlongwa (78) was buried in Bulawayo on Saturday with the renowned music producer and DJ describing Covid-19 as a real killer.

The late Esaph Mdlongwa and his son, music legend Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa
The late Esaph Mdlongwa and his son, music legend Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa

Oskido’s father died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 related complications at Mater Dei hospital in Bulawayo.

He was buried at Luveve Cemetery with only close friends and family attending in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Related Articles

Form Four pupil tests positive for Covid-19

18,783

Former MP Esaph Mdlongwa buried

19,780

Restricted funeral wake and burial for Oskido’s dad

35,836

‘Sweet 16’ party becomes…

9,451

Sharing a picture of the hearse that carried his father on his “last ride”, the South Africa-based Oskido thanked people for the support and love they showed his family.

“Today my old man took his last ride to his resting place. I would like to thank you all for your support. It truly meant a lot to us, Mdlongwa family. Covid-19 is still a real killer, please take care,” posted Oskido on his social media pages.

He added a verse from the Holy book quoting Timothy 4:7.

“Let me draw strength from these wise words in the scripture — Timothy 4:7, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

According to Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson Scotch Mathenga, Oskido travelled to Bulawayo to pay his last respects to his father. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author
Comments