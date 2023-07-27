Late TB Joshua’s prophecy to Magaya: ‘You will help football in Zimbabwe’

Football-mad prophet Walter Magaya has shared what he claims was a prophecy he received from the late popular Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua when he visited him at the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria years back.

Magaya, a football enthusiast, says his spiritual father (Joshua) who anointed him to start his own ministry, hence the establishment of PHD Ministries, prophesied that apart from ‘healing people and preaching the word of God’, he will play an integral part in helping the football community in Zimbabwe.

In fact, Joshua gave Magaya a signed and ‘blessed’ white adidas ball seen by Nehanda Radio said to be a sign he will excel throughout his football journey.

“When I visited my spiritual father (late TB Joshua) at SCOAN he anointed and blessed me saying I will open my own ministry here in Zimbabwe and do the work of God which is exactly what I did, by opening PHD Ministries,” he said.

“But after telling me about opening my own church, my spiritual father added that he foresaw me playing a very huge role in helping football in Zimbabwe.

“He even gave me (this) soccer ball (as you can see its carrying his signature) saying I should keep it, its a blessing.

“Until now I have it and I believe in my spiritual father’s prophecy,” he added.

Magaya owns top flight league outfit Yadah Football Club that recently signed three youthful Brazilian players.

He recently opened the Yadah Sports Academy which invited Italian giants Juventus’ scouts for talent assessment from 26-31 August 2023, a move he believes is a life changing opportunity for local football and the local sports economy at large.

The PHD Ministries leader is known as a national teams benefactor following many donations he pledged for the country’s national teams.

These include the $54 000 cash donation towards the Warriors for Cosafa Cup participation back in May 2015.

He has also been accommodating and feeding various national teams at his Yadah Hotel in Harare for free.