FIFA ‘Normalisation Committee’ in Zimbabwe appoints new referees panel

The recently appointed ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC) has appointed a five member ZIFA referees committee that will be led by former FIFA panel referee Norman Matemera as the chairman.

The appointment of the new referees committee was announced through a statement issued by the NC on Wednesday evening.

“On behalf of the FIFA Normalization Committee, we would like to thank the outgoing committee for their efforts throughout their tenure,” the NC wrote.

Other members that complete the committee include Faith Sibanda who will deputise Matemera, Stella Ruvinga, Kuda Rusina as well as Tendai Bwanya.

The NC chairman Lincoln Mutasa said the referees committee will begin its duties next week on Tuesday.

Reports suggest the NC that was given the mandate by FIFA to run day to day football affairs at ZIFA will soon appoint a number of committees.

Without wasting much time, the NC is expected to appoint a Technical Development Committee set to appoint the national team(s) coach.

Zimbabwe are set to participate in the CHAN qualifiers scheduled for September.

The Warriors will also play the World Cup qualifiers set to start in November.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group C with neighbours South Africa, giants Nigeria, Rwanda, Lesotho and Benin.