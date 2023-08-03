ZIFA finally hunting for National Team coaches; calls for applications

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) through the FIFA Normalisation Committee (NC) which is running football at the federation, has started the hunt for National Team coaches.

This was confirmed through adverts that were posted on ZIFA’s social media pages including Facebook on Tuesday.

The vacancies are open from senior to junior national teams including head coach for the senior men’s and senior women’s national teams.

Other vacancies include assistant coaches, goalkeeper’s coaches as well as fitness trainers.

Zimbabwe are now preparing to start playing international football after spending over a year suspended by FIFA due to “third party interference”.

The suspension was lifted last month (July) after all parties involved including the government arm, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), CAF and FIFA found common ground.

A four member NC led by its chairman Lincoln Mutasa was appointed to run football at ZIFA for one year until the next election is held.