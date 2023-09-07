Ten coaches reportedly shortlisted for Zimbabwe Warriors top job

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) has reportedly shortlisted 10 coaches to be interviewed for the national team job.

This was revealed by the NC’s chairperson Lincoln Mutasa who told the Herald newspaper that his led team is now ready to interview the candidates after having advertised the post in August.

The advert attracted over 100 coaches including 15 foreigners.

Mutasa who also revealed they have scrutinised the CV’s” said: “We have gone through the CVs of those who applied for not only the Warriors coaching job but also those who have expressed their interest in getting the other coaching posts we advertised.

“The interest shown by the prospective coaches was overwhelming. I can tell you that for the Warriors job, we received well above 100 applications from across the globe.

“We have meticulously sifted through the papers and we have now come up with the short-list of about 10 coaches for that job.

“We are to conduct interviews for those shortlisted this week. The same applies for those who submitted their CVs for the same posts in different national teams including the Mighty Warriors and the junior teams”.

He added that the federation will issue a statement after appointing the coach.

“Time is of paramount importance at this juncture. We have to move with speed. The interviews we will conduct on the short-listed candidates won’t consume much time.

“Once we settle for someone, we will immediately engage them and see to it that we agree terms so that we unveil them in the shortest possible time. We are looking at doing that next week or the week after depending on how soon we can strike an agreement between them and us.

“We will announce the coaches at once. We need to start moving so we need to do all this as quickly as possible”.

The Warriors are scheduled to play CHAN qualifiers at the end of this month (September).