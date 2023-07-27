Gems lose 55-54 to Wales in their final warm match ahead of World Cup

The Zimbabwe netball team (The Gems) on Wednesday, suffered a narrow 55-54 defeat to Wales in what was their last friendly match ahead of the much anticipated World Cup to begin Friday.

Despite wrapping their friendlies with a defeat, the Gems are confident ahead of the big showdown that will be played in Cape Town, South Africa.

Zimbabwe played three friendlies, won one, against Barbados and lost twice, versus England and Wales respectively.

United Kingdom based Goal Defender and Gems’ captain Felisitus Kwangwa will lead the side in their opening match against Australia on Friday.

Kick off time 11am.

Zimbabwe will play their second match against Fiji on Saturday morning.

Kick off time 9am.

Their final group stage match is versus Tonga on Sunday evening.

kick off time 6pm.