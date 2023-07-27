No suitors yet for Kuda Mahachi, his agent Gibson Mahachi confirms

Unattached Kuda Mahachi is struggling to get a new club over one year after he was released by SuperSport United.

Mahachi was released by SuperSport in June 2022 following serious allegations of attempted murder and child abuse of his then 4-year-old son Diego.

He was later acquitted of the charges in November 2022, but has failed to get himself a new home since then.

His agent Gibson Mahachi confirmed his client is still clubless and there are no offers at moment.

“We have no offer at the moment. Nothing at all. He is training on his own. It’s worrying on our part because it’s not easy,” Mahachi told FARPost.

He keeps his fingers crossed the 30-year-old winger finds a team soon because he has been inactive for long.

“Of course, we remain hopeful, but the time of being without a club has been too long,” added Mahachi.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder once tried his luck with Maritzburg United and FCB Magpies of Gibraltar but nothing materialised at both clubs.

Following the situation, probably many football lovers and Mahachi’s followers are asking themselves many questions.

Is the Warriors attacking midfielder still able to attract big clubs? Or is there still a sign of life for the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder who once went for trials in France at AS Monaco.