Over 200 coaches reportedly apply for various Warriors coaching jobs

Over 200 coaches have reportedly applied for various Zimbabwe Warriors coaching posts including the men’s and women’s senior national teams as well as the junior national teams.

This was revealed by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) normalisation committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa in a story ran by H-Metro.

Said Mutasa: “We have over 200 applicants for the coaching posts. We are assembling a team of people (technical committee) who will select the coaches since we are working with over applicants. The process has not started.”

Mutasa also added that: “Quite a number of former players have expressed interest in different posts.”

The ex-Dynamos player and chairperson remained coy with the names of former players who cast their CVs.

“It will not be fair for me to pre-empt any names (of those who applied). We are trying to be objective and all the people who have applied have confidence in us.”

Vacancies for the various coaching posts for all national teams were advertised by the Mutasa led team on 2 August 2023.

This was few weeks after Zimbabwe were readmitted into the FIFA family after spending 18 months serving a suspension for “third party interference”.