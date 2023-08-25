‘I said stop, but I wasn’t being heard’ – Lady Zamar insists she was raped

Despite the fact that her case of sexual assault against ex-lover Sjava was thrown out for lack of evidence, South African songbird Lady Zamar still insists she was raped, revealing in a new interview that for a long time she had blamed herself for the alleged rape incident.

Although the National Prosecuting Authority refused to pursue rape charges against Sjava, Zamar has been unwavering in her belief that her ex raped her in 2017.

In an interview on new Showmax show Unfollowed, Lady Zamar recounted the encounter that she said when she was at her lowest physically.

“It was a very jarring experience…When it happened, I was heavily medicated. I just blamed myself, like women should not be alone with men. That’s what we are told, especially me.

“I come from a very religious background. So that morning, it just didn’t feel like there was any danger until it happened. I didn’t fight back because I was in stitches. I said stop, but I wasn’t being heard,” she said.

Zamar said she had initially struggled with coming to terms with what happened to her, until she took advice from a friend.

“Because I always felt like it was my fault, I never put the words ‘sexual assault’ to it. A friend of mine said, ‘When somebody does this without your consent, it is rape.’

“But I was like, ‘There’s no way! I’m Lady Zamar. Who the hell is going to do that to me?’ It took a very long time for me to get to the point where I was able to say it with my mouth, process it with my mind,” she said.

Zamar said despite being advised against pressing charges by her team, she decided to do so because she did not want the assault hanging over her head. She said in reporting the alleged assault, she had more to lose than the perpetrator.

“I wouldn’t lie about that. I have no reason to lie about that. Even when that stuff came out, I had more to lose than him. I lost more than him. It was shocking how my reality became a vocal point of entertainment.

“It was about ‘we believe you, we don’t believe you.’ It doesn’t matter what you believe and what you don’t believe. I didn’t ask for anyone to believe or not believe me,” she said.