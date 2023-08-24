Preliminary results show CCC winning urban vote despite suppression

Voters were made to wait for 11 hours to cast their votes in many parts of Harare and Bulawayo, the cities that are considered to be the strongholds of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) failed to bring ballot papers on time.

This was viewed by critics as a calculated move by ZEC to frustrate urban voters. Voters in Zanu-PF rural strongholds like Uzumba and Maramba Pfungwe where the ballots are not printed voted on time.

ZEC said delay in the distribution of voting material was as a result of legal contestations which transpired before election day.

“Regrettably, the delays in the distribution of the voting materials are a result of legal contests that have occurred throughout the Province.

“However, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission assures the public that every effort is being made to swiftly resolve these challenges and expedite the distribution process,” ZEC said in a statement.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Wednesday evening, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said the delay in the delivery of ballot papers was a “clear case of voter suppression, a classic case of Stone Age, antiquated, analog rigging.”

Chamisa was, however, confident of winning as he told his supporters that: “Funny games or no funny games, our victory is certain. We are going to continue to insist on a credible election and making sure we have a legitimate result out of this election.”

During the time of writing, unconfirmed results indicated that CCC had won the following constituencies:

Lupane West, Binga North, Binga South, Nkayi South, Tsholotsho North, Norton, Marondera Central, Kwekwe, Mbizo, Hwange West and Plumtree.

The opposition party reportedly bagged Kadoma, St Mary’s, Gwanda Central, Mabvuku, Chiredzi Central, Sunningdale, Cowdray Park and Pelandaba.

CCC also won all the 25 wards in Chitungwiza.

Zanu-PF is said to be winning massively in Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe district of Mashonaland East Province.

The ruling party’s Kazembe Kazembe has already won the Mazowe West parliamentary seat. Mazowe South has also been taken by Zanu-PF.

Zanu-PF also won in Mbare Constituency. These preliminary results were captured from the V11s posted outside polling stations after voting.

ZEC is still collecting and analysing results from more than 85% of polling stations.