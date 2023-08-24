Mnangagwa sets extra day of voting in selected wards after delays

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced an extra day of voting in several wards in three of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces including the opposition stronghold of Harare, Mashonaland Central (where the ruling party is traditionally dominant) and Manicaland (a key battleground).

Zimbabweans voted on Wednesday in combined general elections to choose a new president and parliamentary and local government representatives to run state affairs for the next five years.

Hours after voting opposition leader Nelson Chamisa accused the governing ZANU-PF government of plunging the country into crisis by “rigging” the election.

“This is a clear case of voter suppression, a classic case of Stone Age, antiquated, analog rigging,” Chamisa who leads the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) told a news conference in the capital.

“Funny games or no funny games, our victory is certain. We are going to continue to insist on a credible election and making sure we have a legitimate result out of this election,” he said soon after voting.

Only 18 of 77 polling stations opened on time in the capital Harare, which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission blamed on delays in the printing of ballot papers caused by court challenges.

The commission said polling stations that opened late would close later as a compensatory measure.

ZEC reported few delays elsewhere in the country.