Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed after plane ‘shot down’ in Russia

EuropeFeaturedInternational
By Staff Reporter 30,870
Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin is a Russian oligarch, mercenary leader, and former close confidant of Russian president Vladimir Putin until he launched a rebellion in June 2023.
Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin is a Russian oligarch, mercenary leader, and former close confidant of Russian president Vladimir Putin until he launched a rebellion in June 2023.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a jet which crashed killing all on board, Russia’s civil aviation authority has said.

Earlier, Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported the Embraer aircraft was shot down by air defences in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

The jet, which was flying from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew.

Prigozhin led a failed mutiny against the Russian armed forces in June.

Grey Zone said local residents heard two bangs before the crash and saw two vapour trails.

Related Articles

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin rejected offer to join…

19,799

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin met Russia’s Vladimir…

19,599

Ukraine war: Countdown has begun to end of Putin, say Kyiv…

21,522

Vladimir Putin says Wagner mutiny leaders will be…

19,975
1 of 4

Tass news agency said the plane caught fire on hitting the ground, adding that four bodies had already been found.

The aircraft had been in the air for less than half an hour, it said.

What is the Wagner group?

Wagner is a Russian mercenary army that was founded in 2014, according to its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The group was highly active in the Ukraine war until it was broken up following a failed mutiny in June.

Wagner fighters are now reported to be based at military camps in of Belarus.

Meanwhile, the group is also active in Africa and the Middle East. BBC News

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments