Senzo Meyiwa trial to start from scratch as new judge takes the bench

Almost a year after the high profile trial on the murder of slain Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa kicked off, a new judge presiding on the matter, Rita Mokgoatlheng has wiped the slate clean and the trial is starting from scratch.

Meyiwa was fatally shot during an alleged botched robbery in Vosloorus in October 2014.

On Monday, retired Judge Mokgoatlheng, who took over from the embattled Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela announced that the five men currently in custody for the murder of Meyiwa would be allowed to seek bail “in the spirit of new proceedings.”

However, he said the five accused could only lodge their bail applications with another judge.

“In the spirit of the new proceedings, you are advised that you have the right to apply for bail. What happened in the past is the past,” Mokgoatlheng addressed the five men in the dock.

“The only caveat is that if anyone of you wants to do that, this court can’t entertain the bail application because it is seized with your trial. Arrangements will have to be made for another judge to hear the bail application,” Mokgoatlheng said.

The Meyiwa trial kicked off last year, eight years after the death of the Bafana star.

The new trial means that the witnesses who testified will have to come to court again, and testify before the new judge.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.