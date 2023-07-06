Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

I would love to play for Zimbabwe says Leicester City forward Maswanhise

By Staff Reporter 26,585
Leicester City development squad forward Tawanda Maswanhise
Leicester City forward Tawanda Maswanhise (20) has said “given an opportunity” he is willing to play for the Zimbabwe national team.

Maswanhise who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, is eligible to play for the Zimbabwe Warriors.

The 20-year-old highly rated winger spoke about his desire to don the Warriors jersey during the Veterans Football Tournament that was held in Leicester bankrolled by funeral services company Zororo Phumulani.

He said: “I was born in Zimbabwe, I love Zimbabwe. My family is from Zimbabwe and given an opportunity I would love to play for Zimbabwe.”

The talented forward finished as Leicester City U-21s top scorer and was also named the club’s Player of the Year for the developmental side.

Maswanhise will hope to receive a call to the national when Zimbabwe gets its suspension lifted by FIFA.

There are reports the world football governing body which sent a high powered delegation to the country on Monday, has opted to lift the ban and appoint a normalisation committee.

