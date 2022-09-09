Leicester striker Maswanhise up for August player of the month award

Warriors prospect Tawanda Maswanhise has been shortlisted for the August Player of the Month award following his stellar performances in the Premier League 2.

The Zimbabwean international forward’s club, Leicester City confirmed the player’s nomination for the individual award.

“Leicester City development squad forward Tawanda Maswanhise has been nominated for August’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award,” the club wrote on their website on Thursday.

Maswanhise’s nomination comes after he bagged four goals in his first month in the ongoing season.

He has scored in four consecutive league games for the Young Foxes in the just started Division 2 2022/23 campaign.

The promising player opened his scoring account against Tottenham Hotspur.

He went on to score goals versus Manchester City, West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers.

Maswanhise is in contention with seven players in Max Thompson (Sunderland), Dominic Ballard (Southampton), Oliver O’Neill (Fulham), Abu Kamara (Brighton & Hove Albion), Thomas Cannon (Everton), Sonny Perkins (Leeds United) and Mateo Fernandez (Tottenham Hotspur).

In a recent interview with his club’s television crew, Maswanhise said he is hoping to finish the season among the league’s top scorers.

He said: “Right now I’m in scoring form and I’m hoping to be the top scorer. In every game I play my mind will be thinking of scoring, so I will be high in confidence.”