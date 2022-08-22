Three games, 3 goals for talented Zim forward Tawanda Maswanhise

On fire Zimbabwean international forward Tawanda Maswanhise was again on the scoresheet when his Leicester City U-21 side beat West Ham U-21 side 3-1 on Friday.

The impressive Warriors prospect has so far found the back of the net three times in three English Premier League 2 Division 1 games played in the just started season.

Maswanhise opened his scoring account for the 2022/23 season in a 2-2 stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur U-21s on the opening day of the campaign on 8 August.

He then netted his second of the season a week ago when the Young Foxes lost 3-1 away to champions Manchester City.

This was before Friday’s goal which became his third of the season versus the Hammers to inspire his side to a comfortable 3-1 win.

It took only 25 minutes for Maswanhise a utility player who plays both as a centre forward or right midfielder to find his third goal of the campaign after three matches.

His close range right footed wonder volley doubled the lead for the Young Foxes who registered their first win of the season.

Leicester City’s George Hirst who grabbed a brace in the same game opened the scoring with only seven minutes into the match.

Referred to as Leicester City U-21s’ “main man” by the commentator, Maswanhise was involved in the build up of his team’s first goal.

His acrobatic right footed volley from inside the box which hit the upright saw Hirst quickly following up resulting in his rebound breaking the deadlock.

West Ham pulled one back through Pierre Ekwah whose long range left footed strike from outside the box in the 32nd minute beat Leicester City’s hapless goalkeeper.

However, miscommunication between the Hammers goalkeeper and his defender then gifted the Foxes another opportunity to restore the two goal advantage.

Hirst who scored his second of the match was set up by his teammate from the right before tapping in into an empty net.

With three goals in his name Maswanhise who has started all three premier league 2 matches so far is the club’s top scorer.

Speaking to Leicester City Television crew after last week’s 3-1 defeat to City, Masvanhise expressed his desire to end the season as the club’s top goalscorer.

He said: “Right now I’m in scoring form and I’m hoping to be the top scorer. In every game I play my mind will be thinking of scoring, so I will be high in confidence.”

In their next league fixture, Leicester City U-21 side play Blackburn Rovers developmental side (U-21s) on 27 August.