Zim socialite Paloma Mlunjwana glows in ‘The Queens of Mzansi’

After landing a role on “Diamond and Dolls” in March this year, Zimbabwean born socialite Paloma Mlunjwana also known as Loloskloset is glowing in another show, The Queens of Mzansi.

The lanky, curvy light skinned socialite and entrepreneur is an award winning fashion blogger who has featured in local and international magazines.

Her name Loloskloset came from her business which was one of her first Instagram online boutiques.

She also has an Honours Degree in Strategic Brand Communications and she is currently studying towards her MBA.

Paloma said she managed to glow in the Queens of Mzansi through her dynamic and authentic brand. She added that most reality television shows are looking for people who are bold to be honest about their lives and make a connection to their social media lives.

Her social media engagement is superb as she has more than 100 000 followers.

“I should say that I am quite relatable and have invaded and been on social media space for quite some time and been creating content for my followers.

“I am now perfect for many shows, entertaining and captivating my audience and now it is easy to transfer and transform it to reality television.” she said.

On Saturday during an interview with the state owned Herald newspaper she said she is a digital content creator and luxury travel blogger who is passionate about her business called Curated by Leaux which is an extension of her brand building expertise.

In March Paloma landed another major role on prime time television on the new reality show, “Diamond & Dolls” on Showmax.

“I curate bespoke, unique, memorable events. I run another company called Leaux Consultancy. This caters for companies seeking branding and communications strategies,” said Paloma.