Mushekwi nets fastest goal of the season in Chinese Super League

Former Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi on Saturday scored the fastest goal of the 2022 season in the Chinese Super League.

This was when his side Zhejiang who are also known as Greentown FC played to a 1-1 draw with the hosts Shanghai Port.

It took only 38 seconds for Mushekwi who capitalized on a defensive error to put the ball behind the net.

The goal placed his side in front in the Yangtze River Delta Derby.

“The return of Yangtze River Delta Derby after the folding of Jiangsu Suning. Shanghai Port 1: 1 Zhejiang at Dalian.

“Nyasha Mushekwi scores fastest goal of the season as of now, just 38 seconds,” Chinese Sports Vision 2050 tweeted.

The ageless former CAPS United striker’s early goal into the match was courtesy of his individual and workaholic effort.

This comes after he drove the ball from the centre circle advancing towards Shanghai Port’s goal area soon after the referee had blown for kickoff.

However, he was impeded, though he quickly regained possession after a defensive error.

Shanghai Port’s defenders failed to clear the ball at the edge of the box exposing their goalkeeper who could not stop Mushekwi’s shot.

As a result, the big former Mamelodi Sundowns striker with his left foot directed his shot past a hapless keeper registering his name on the scoresheet with only 38 seconds played.

The goal was Mushekwi’s fourth of the campaign after ten league games that have been played in the Chinese top flight league so far.

He opened in his scoring account mid June before taking it to three goals in July when he scored during a back-to-back fixture against his former paymasters Dalian Pro.

Saturday’s stalemate with Shanghai Port placed his team on eighth position on the current Chinese Super League log standings.