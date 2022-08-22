Ray of hope for ‘out of favour’ Marvelous Nakamba at Aston Villa

Amid reports he could be on his way out of Aston Villa this summer it seems there is still a ray of hope for the Warriors’ highly rated midfielder Marvelous Nakamba (27).

This comes after Nakamba who was transfer listed by Villa last week made his cut into Steven Gerrard’s match day squad for the first time this season at the weekend.

He (Nakamba) was an unused substitute when Villa lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace away at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the fact he finally made it to the bench after missing the team’s first two games against AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC is arguably a positive step despite his reportedly looming exit.

Of late, the Zimbabwean international has reportedly fallen out of favour at Villa following the arrival of French midfielder Boubacar Kamara who was signed as a free agent in the summer.

Formerly with Olympique Marseille, Kamara’s arrival has seen Gerrard once Nakamba’s favourite now overlooking the 27-year-old Warriors midfielder.

Before Saturday’s match the Hwange born star was heavily linked with a move away from the Clarets and Blue the whole of last week.

According to multiple reports, Villa are ready to listen to offers for the Warriors star.

In fact, the English side is said to be willing to sell the player before the summer transfer window which ends on the 1st of September.

The AthleticUK sports reporter and Aston Villa writer Gregg Evans confirmed the report.

He said: “Offers will be listened to for Marvelous Nakamba, Bertrand Traore, Keinan Davis, and Frederic Gilbert.”

It has also been reported Gerrard wants to ship out the left footed holding midfielder along with other ‘out of favour’ players before the transfer deadline day.

Already, Traore has moved to Turkey where he completed a season long loan move with Istanbul Basaksehir last week, the club confirmed on Monday.

“Good luck to Bertrand Traoré, who has joined İstanbul Başakşehir on a season-long loan,” Villa posted on Facebook.

With the window still open until month end it still remains unclear whether Nakamba will be sold or not.

And following Traore’s departure, Nakamba will be keeping his fingers crossed, hoping he remains attached to the EPL outfit until the end of this season.

However, last weekend’s appearance into Gerrard’s squad could be a sign Nakamba might survive the English gaffer’s axe.

Villa who have lost twice and won one in three EPL games played so far host one of the log anchors West Ham United next Sunday.