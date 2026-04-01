Dr Eddison Zvobgo: Architect of power, victim of politics in Zimbabwe

​History is often unkind to those who build the very prisons they later wish to escape. Whenever the story of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle is told, few figures loom as large, as complex, or as ultimately frustrated as Dr Eddison Jonas Mudadirwa Zvobgo.

He was a man of shimmering intellect, a Harvard-trained legal mind who could quote Shakespeare and Shona proverbs in the same breath, and yet he spent his final years as a political pariah in the very house he helped construct.

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​Born in 1935 under the shadow of the Dutch Reformed Church in Masvingo, Zvobgo was the son of a preacher, a pedigree that perhaps gifted him his thunderous oratory.

But the pulpit was perhaps too restrictive for him. He was a man of the “crucible,” as he once described the nationalist struggle.

By the 1960s, he was already a marked man, arrested alongside Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo for daring to suggest that the land belonged to its people. It was in the damp solitude of Rhodesian prison cells that the legend of Zvobgo the intellectual began to crystallise.

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​While others merely endured their incarceration, Zvobgo studied. He famously boasted of his academic superiority over his peers, including Mugabe himself.

“I studied vertically,” he would say with that characteristic, mischievous glint in his eye, “while Mugabe studied horizontally.”

It was a cheeky jab at the president’s numerous degrees, but it carried a subtext of genuine intellectual arrogance. Zvobgo did not just want to lead; he wanted to be the smartest man in the room.

​The world truly met him in 1979 at the Lancaster House Conference in London. As the spokesperson for ZANU PF, he was the velvet glove on the iron fist of the revolution.

To the international press, he was a gift from God Almighty: witty, urban and devastatingly sharp. When asked about the morality of the struggle, he was chillingly pragmatic: “Whites must be led down the garden path to the place of slaughter. Morality does not come into it.”

​However, the tragedy of Eddison Zvobgo is that he was the chief architect of his own eventual irrelevance.

As the Minister of Parliamentary and Constitutional Affairs in the late 1980s, he was the man who took a scalpel to the Lancaster House Constitution.

Between 1987 and 1990, Zvobgo masterminded a series of legislative manoeuvres that fundamentally altered the DNA of the Zimbabwean state.

The most consequential of these was Constitution Amendment No. 7, which abolished the office of the ceremonial President and the executive Prime Minister, fusing them into a single, omnipotent Executive Presidency.

​This was not merely a change in title; it was a wholesale transfer of power. Zvobgo’s drafting ensured the President became the Commander-in-Chief with the unilateral authority to appoint and dismiss vice presidents, ministers and even judges.

He facilitated the abolition of the 20 seats reserved for the white minority, a move that removed one of the few remaining parliamentary checks on ZANU PF’s dominance.

By removing the need for the president to be accountable to a separate head of state, Zvobgo effectively dismantled the guardrails of the young democracy.

​Critics suggested he was tailor-making a suit that he expected to wear himself once Mugabe retired. He thought he was building a throne for an eventual successor; instead, he built a fortress that would provide the legal scaffolding for decades of authoritarian rule.

By concentrating power in the hands of one man, Zvobgo’s amendments created a system where the judiciary and legislature became mere appendages of the executive.

The “imperial presidency” he authored allowed for the suspension of human rights with a single pen stroke, a legacy that haunted the country long after Zvobgo himself fell from grace.

​His relationship with Mugabe was a dance of mutual respect and simmering resentment. Mugabe feared Zvobgo’s brilliance and his powerful Karanga base in Masvingo.

Zvobgo, in turn, could not hide his ambition. He was the “President Zimbabwe never had,” a title that became both a compliment and a curse.

​The cracks in the facade began to show on the dark issue of Gukurahundi. While most of the ZANU PF leadership remained silent or complicit in the massacres in Matabeleland, Zvobgo was one of the few who had the courage to offer an apology.

He called it a “moment of madness,” a phrase that has since become a haunting euphemism for state-sponsored violence. This admission of guilt was a cardinal sin in the eyes of the Mugabe inner circle.

​The friction reached a fever pitch in the mid-1990s. Zvobgo’s intellect was no longer a tool for the party; it had become a threat.

Mugabe began to systematically sideline him, moving him from the powerful Justice ministry to Mines, and eventually to the ghost-office of Minister without Portfolio. The personal animosity was palpable.

During central committee meetings, Zvobgo would often correct Mugabe on points of law or history, a public slight the president apparently never forgave.

Mugabe once remarked that Zvobgo was “a man of many words but little action,” to which Zvobgo allegedly retorted that “action without thought is the hallmark of a tyrant.”

​In 1996, Zvobgo survived a car accident that left both his legs shattered. In the paranoid atmosphere of Zimbabwean politics, few believed it was an accident.

His niece, Kelebogile Zvobgo, later recalled the hushed tones of relatives who believed it was an assassination attempt – the price of stepping out of line.

Shortly after, Mugabe demoted him further. Zvobgo, undeterred, retreated to his fiefdom in Masvingo, where he reigned from his hotels, a gaunt but still ebullient king in exile.

​The arrival of Jonathan Moyo, the mercurial academic turned propaganda chief, added a new layer of vitriol to Zvobgo’s life. Moyo was the new “golden boy,” the man tasked with sanitising Mugabe’s image and crushing the independent press.

Zvobgo viewed Moyo as a political upstart, a “Johnny-come-lately” who lacked the scars of the struggle. The two clashed spectacularly over the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) in 2002.

​As Chairman of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, Zvobgo used his legal expertise to dismantle Moyo’s legislation. In a moment of high drama in the house, Zvobgo stood and delivered a blistering critique that stunned his colleagues.

He called AIPPA “the most calculated and determined assault on our liberties guaranteed by the Constitution, in the 20 years I served as cabinet minister.”

He accused Moyo of introducing “unconstitutional and irrational” laws that were “not reasonably justifiable in a democratic society.”

​Moyo, supported by the president’s office, fought back, accusing Zvobgo of being a “reactionary” and a “traitor” who was working with the opposition. The state media, under Moyo’s control, began a campaign to vilify the veteran nationalist.

Zvobgo was unphased. He famously told Moyo that while the minister was “studying how to be a Zimbabwean,” Zvobgo was busy “defining what Zimbabwe is.”

It was a clash between the intellectual founder and the opportunistic enforcer, and while Moyo had the power of the state, Zvobgo had the power of the law.

​His refusal to campaign for Mugabe in the 2002 election was his final act of defiance. He had become a ghost in the machine, a man who spoke truth to power when power no longer cared for the truth.

He looked at the journalists of the day with a mix of pity and frustration, once telling them that interviews were a “test of endurance” due to their “scandalous ignorance.”

​Eddison Zvobgo died of cancer in 2004. He was buried at Heroes’ Acre, a place he helped design for men like himself. At his funeral, the eulogies were grand, but the silence between the words was louder.

He was a man who loved his country but perhaps loved his own brilliance more. He was a poet who wrote the law, a revolutionary who became a victim of his own revolution.

​To remember Zvobgo is to remember the complexity of the Zimbabwean soul. He was a man of the church and a man of the gun, a lawyer and a poet, a builder of systems and a seeker of freedom.

He once told a group of students to study hard until they became like their teachers, their lecturers, the president, “and then myself.”

​He was always the final destination in his own mind. The tragedy is that the country he helped birth never quite caught up to his vision, or perhaps, it caught up to his mistakes all too well.

He remains a towering figure of what might have been – the brilliant enigma who taught us that the law is only as good as the men who wield it.

He died a member of the party he could no longer recognise, a lion in a cage of his own making, watching as the sun set on the dream he had so meticulously, and perhaps too powerfully, codified into law.

Gabriel Manyati is a Zimbabwean journalist and analyst delivering incisive commentary on politics, human interest stories, and current affairs.