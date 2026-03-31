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Human rights lawyer Doug Coltart assaulted by Zanu PF thugs at CAB3 hearing

By Never Kadungure
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Lawyers Doug Coltart and Fadzayi Mahere seen here at the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 public hearing at the City Sports Centre in Harare (Picture via X - @263Chat)

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Never Kadungure

Violence broke out at a public hearing on Zimbabwe’s proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 in Harare, leaving a prominent lawyer assaulted and several journalists injured, raising fresh concerns about the integrity of the consultation process.

Senior opposition and civic figures—including Tendai Biti, Fadzayi Mahere, Gladys Hlatywayo, Doug Coltart, Anna Sanders, Morgan Komichi and Lovemore Madhuku—were attending the hearing at the City Sports Centre, part of a nationwide consultation on proposed constitutional changes.

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Lawyer Attacked Amid Disorder

Human rights lawyer Doug Coltart was assaulted during the proceedings after a group of suspected ruling party supporters disrupted the event. Witnesses said his phone was snatched and he was beaten, while attackers questioned his nationality.

Video footage from the scene captured chants directed at Coltart, alongside chaotic scenes in which journalists were caught in a stampede. Several media workers sustained injuries during the disorder.

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Family and Public Figures Condemn Assault

Coltart’s father, David Coltart, condemned the attack, describing it as a “brutal assault” by a group of assailants. He said his son escaped with minor injuries, including bruising and abrasions, but had personal belongings stolen.

Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti, Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) leader Senator Jameson Timba and Jacob Ngarivhume attending the CAB3 Public Hearings At The City Sports Centre In Harare, 31 March 2026 (Picture via X - @NgarivhumeJ)
Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Morgen Komichi, Tendai Biti, Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) leader Senator Jameson Timba and Jacob Ngarivhume attending the CAB3 Public Hearings At The City Sports Centre In Harare, 31 March 2026 (Picture via X – @NgarivhumeJ)

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the incident reflected a breakdown in democratic norms, criticising both the violence and the intimidation of participants in a public consultation process.

Political commentator Jealousy Mawarire questioned the credibility of the hearings, arguing that violence against dissenting voices undermines claims of an inclusive national dialogue.

Former MP Temba Mliswa also condemned the incident, calling for authorities to investigate and hold those responsible accountable. He warned that such incidents risk damaging Zimbabwe’s democratic image.

Questions Over Consultation Process

The public hearings on Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 have drawn significant attention across Zimbabwe, with stakeholders invited to present views on proposed changes.

Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) leader Senator Jameson Timba and Jacob Ngarivhume attending the CAB3 Public Hearings At The City Sports Centre In Harare, 31 March 2026 (Picture via X - @NgarivhumeJ)
Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) leader Senator Jameson Timba and Jacob Ngarivhume attending the CAB3 Public Hearings At The City Sports Centre In Harare, 31 March 2026 (Picture via X – @NgarivhumeJ)

However, the violence in Harare has intensified criticism from opposition figures and civil society groups, who argue that intimidation and disorder threaten the legitimacy of the consultation process.

Authorities have not yet announced any arrests in connection with the incident.

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MUSINDO(MAKANYA)VIGORONY-HOVIO
5 days ago

Obviously pane horo ine grey t shirt and brown stripe at the top.. the Ediot can be seen clearly punching coltart on video.. disgusting chidofo behaviour.. someone ring trump please.. vanhu vaneta mhani neimbwa idzi

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