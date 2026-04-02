The return of the King of the Airwaves: Tich Mataz ends three decades of exile

The golden voice that once defined the rhythm of a young, democratic South Africa is finally echoing through the corridors of the SABC once more.

In a move that has sent shockwaves of nostalgia and excitement through the broadcasting industry, Tichafa Matambanadzo, the man the continent knows and loves as Tich Mataz, has officially joined Channel Africa.

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It is a homecoming that seemed impossible for 28 years, marking the end of one of the most dramatic periods of professional exile in the history of African media.

​To understand the magnitude of this return, one must look back to the mid-nineties, an era when Mataz was not just a DJ but a cultural phenomenon.

He was the quintessential “it boy” of the airwaves, a smooth-talking, high-energy maestro who turned Metro FM into a powerhouse and became the face of television hits like Woza Weekend.

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Yet, in 1998, the music stopped with a jarring suddenness that left millions of fans in mourning.

​THE SPECTACULAR FALL OF THE JET SETTER

​The story of the deportation of Tich Mataz is the stuff of urban legend, a cautionary tale of fame, paperwork and the unforgiving gaze of the Department of Home Affairs.

While his fans saw a superstar who lived life in the fast lane, the South African government saw something else: a Zimbabwean national who had allegedly circumvented the strict immigration laws of the time.

​The drama unfolded like a high stakes thriller. At the peak of his powers, Mataz was accused of fraudulently obtaining South African identity documents.

The core of the controversy lay in the claim that he had misrepresented his place of birth to secure a South African ID, a move that allowed him to work without the cumbersome restrictions of a work permit.

In the post apartheid transition, the government was keen to demonstrate a firm hand on immigration, and unfortunately for the star, he became the high-profile face of that crackdown.

​Rumours at the time suggested that his downfall was accelerated by professional jealousy.

On the streets of Johannesburg, it was whispered that a rival in the industry, envious of the massive endorsement deals and the sprawling mansion Mataz occupied in the leafy suburbs, had tipped off the authorities.

Whether it was a “snitch” or a routine audit, the result was a swift and unceremonious exit. He was declared a prohibited person and escorted across the border, leaving behind a glittering career and a stunned public.

​YEARS IN THE WILDERNESS AND THE ZIMBABWEAN REINVENTION

​Many expected Mataz to fade into obscurity after the 1998 scandal, but the man possessed a resilient spirit that matched his vocal talent. Returning to Harare, he did not lick his wounds for long.

Instead, he reinvented himself as a media mogul and a pillar of the Zimbabwean broadcasting scene.

He took his “Midas touch” to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and later ventured into the world of business and gospel, proving that while you could take the man out of the studio, you could not take the radio out of the man.

​Throughout those 28 years, the legend of Tich Mataz persisted in South Africa. Older listeners would frequently call into radio stations, asking what had happened to the man who made Friday nights feel like a celebration.

His deportation was often cited as the moment the “Golden Era” of Metro FM lost its luster. There were several attempts to bring him back over the decades, but the legal red tape proved too thick, until now.

​THE NEW CHAPTER: CHANNEL AFRICA

​The decision to bring Mataz to Channel Africa is a masterstroke of programming. As the international service of the SABC, Channel Africa is tasked with broadcasting the African story to the rest of the world.

There is perhaps no-one better suited for this mission than a man who has lived the pan-African experience in its most literal sense. He brings with him a maturity tempered by his time away and a deep understanding of the continental media landscape.

​Colleagues at the SABC describe the atmosphere during his first week back as “electric.” There is a sense of a circle finally being closed.

The man who was once unceremoniously shown the door has walked back through the front entrance with his head held high. This is not just a job for Mataz; it is a redemption song.

​THE LESSONS OF THE PAST

​Reflecting on the 1998 incident, it is clear that the deportation was a product of a specific political moment.

Today, the media industry is far more globalised, and the movement of talent across African borders is encouraged as part of the “Africa Rising” narrative. Mataz, in many ways, was a man ahead of his time, a regional superstar when the systems were still stubbornly nationalistic.

​His return also serves as a reminder of the fleeting nature of fame. Mataz has been open in recent years about the psychological toll of his sudden removal from his life in South Africa. He lost businesses, properties and the daily connection with the audience that adored him.

However, he has also spoken about the spiritual growth he experienced during his time in Zimbabwe, crediting his faith for keeping him grounded when the bright lights of Johannesburg were extinguished.

​A LEGACY RESTORED

​As Tich Mataz settles into his new role, the focus is firmly on the future. He is no longer the brash young man in the oversized leather jackets of the nineties; he is a seasoned veteran, a statesman of the mic.

His voice, however, remains unchanged: that rich, velvet tone that can make a simple weather report sound like a symphony.

​The comeback of Tich Mataz is more than just a media story; it is a story of survival and the enduring power of talent.

For 28 years, he was a ghost in the South African media machine, a memory of a time when radio felt larger than life. Today, he is a living breathing reality once more.

​The King has returned to his court, and the airwaves have never sounded better. South Africa has finally forgiven its most famous exile, and in return, Tich Mataz is ready to give the performance of a lifetime. The frequency is set, the mic is live and the legend continues.