Sikhala, Sithole denied bail, legal system branded ‘abnormal and evil’

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have been denied bail again after spending 69 days in jail without trial.

They were arrested on 14 June together with 14 other Party activists over allegations they incited violence to avenge the gruesome murder of party official Moreblessing Ali.

This is the third time the two have been denied bail in the same case.

They appeared in court on 18 August applying for bail on changed circumstances after their bail requests had been turned down. Judgement was reserved for today (Monday).

The magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka ruled that the duo had failed to prove changed circumstances.

“Nothing has been placed before the court to prove that what the two had been denied bail for initially has been addressed. Passage of time cannot be used as an excuse to be granted bail,” the magistrate said.

Human Rights NGO Forum director Musa Kika condemned as ‘unjust’ the incarceration of opposition officials and denial of bail.

“Anyone, everyone, can see that this kind of law is devoid of humanity, common sense and any moral content, and this kind of legal system is abnormal, corrupt and evil,” he said.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “Hon Sikhala and Hon Sithole have been denied bail again. They have been detained for 69 days since their arrest on 14 June. They face flimsy incitement to violence charges. Bail is a constitutional right.”

The party’s Secretary General Chalton Hwende said judges were now afraid of losing their jobs if they give Sikhala bail. This comes after Justice Erica Ndewere was fired after she allegedly granted bail to Sikhala in 2020.

“The last High Court Judge who gave Job Sikhala bail was removed from the bench, her cars confiscated and she lost all her benefits. This is the reality we must face that No Judge is going to be brave and lose his or her job. We need to be tactful and strategic in our approach,” he said.