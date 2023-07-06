Cyprus move delights former Zimbabwe Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa

Former Zimbabwe Warriors right back Tendayi Darikwa has expressed his delight following his recently completed move to join Cypriot First Division outfit Apollon Limassol FC.

Darikwa who joined Apollon Limassol as a free agent after leaving Wigan, put pen to paper to sign a two-year-deal.

Speaking for the first time after signing for Limassol, the 31-year-old said: “It’s a new chapter in my career. We are very excited, me, the wife and my two children about this new experience in our life,” Darikwa told the club’s media.

“When the team showed interest in me, I started to collect information about the club and the city and I got excited.

“When I watched some videos to see how the team plays, I realized this is a very good team that plays at a high level and even though they didn’t meet their goals last year, I know they have a leading role in the league over time.

“I hope with the additions that have been made and will be made that we will build a very good set that will bring success.”

It is the first time that Darikwa is plying his trade with a team outside England.

He started his career at Chesterfield and went on to play for Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Wigan Athletic as well as Hinckley United and Barrow.