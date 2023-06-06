Maswanhise voted Leicester City Development Squad Player of the Year

Zimbabwe Warriors prospect Tawanda Maswanhise was named Leicester City’s Development Squad Player of the Year following an impressive season.

The promising forward finished the 2022/23 campaign as the top scorer for the Young Foxes, Leicester City’s U21s.

He had seven goals to his name.

Maswanhise follows in the footsteps of Ben Chilwell, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harvey Barnes, Luke Thomas in some of the Leicester City’s stars who won the award at the developmental level.

The England born Zimbabwean starlet has been regularly training with the Foxes’ senior team and featured in a few games for the team in the pre-season.

In September 2022, Brendan Rodgers was urged by a section of Leicester City fans to throw the young forward in the fray when Leicester who recently got relegated were struggling to score.