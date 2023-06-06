Zimbabwean teen Sean Tarima pens first pro-contract with West Ham

England born Zimbabwean teenager Sean Tarima has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League club West Ham United.

The club confirmed the development on their website on Sunday.

“West Ham United is pleased to announce that Sean Tarima has penned professional terms with the Club,” the Hammers wrote.

“The centre-back signed his first professional contract at the Club’s iconic Chadwell Heath training facility, the home of the Academy of Football.”

The 18-year-old central defender who was born in Newham to Zimbabwean parents made 22 appearances in all competitions this season for the U18s.

He helped the side to clinch the U18s Premier League South division trophy as well as the FA Youth Cup.

Tarima was delighted with signing his pro-contract with the Irons.

“I’m really pleased and excited to sign my first professional contract,” Tarima told whufc.com. “I have been here since the age of ten and I have worked really hard for this moment.

“It is a great achievement for myself and for my family. I couldn’t have done it without all the coaches who have helped me along my journey.

“It has been a crazy season. I remember seeing videos of some of the Premier League’s top players winning and playing in the FA Youth Cup, so to play in it myself and to win it is crazy. It was a great way to sign off with the U18s and now I’m ready for next season with the U21s.

“Hopefully I can carry this success on into next season.”

Tarima who was once disturbed by an injury that placed him on the sidelines for long in 2021/22 season has also played for West Ham’s U21s.

He was introduced as a substitute in a Premier League International Cup win over Feyenoord in November.