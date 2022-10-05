Free scoring Tawanda Maswanhise nets again for Leicester U-21s

Warriors prospect Tawanda Maswanhise (19) was again on target for the Leicester City U-21 side during yesterday’s cup match against Bradford City at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The Young Foxes defeated Bradford City 4-2 on penalties after the English Football League Trophy Northern Group H Round 2 match had ended 2-2 in the regulation time.

The home side, Bradford City took an early lead in the 11th minute through Vadaine Oliver and went to half time leading 1-0.

They doubled the lead through Levi Sutton four minutes into the second half but that was not enough for them to register a victory as the Young Foxes came alive.

Firstly, Leicester pulled one back through Will Alves in the 62nd minute and it only took four minutes after his goal for the visitors to get their equaliser.

Once again, it was Leicester’s regular and free scoring Zimbabwe’s promising star Maswanhise who levelled matters in the 66th minute to make it 2-2.

This was before he paved way for Terrell Pennant in the 75th minute as the match was later decided through penalties.

The 19-year-old Maswanhise could have grabbed a brace only if it wasn’t for the cross bar that denied him his goal.

So far, the talented forward has managed to score seven goals in all competitions, two in the football league trophy and five in the English Premier League Division 1.

His impressive form and consistency has seen a section of Leicester fans urging the first team coach Brendan Rodgers to call him up into the senior side following their team’s slow start to the season.