ZAOGA church founder Ezekiel Guti dies, two months after 100th birthday

Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga) church founder Ezekiel Guti who recently celebrated his 100th birthday in May has died, his church confirmed via their Ezekiel TV channel.

Guti founded the church in Bindura, in 1960 under a gum tree and it has gone onto to be a massive institution with an international imprint.

ZAOGA is known internationally as Forward in Faith Ministries International and is headquartered in Waterfalls, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Guti was married to Archbishop and Prophetess Eunor Guti. Their son, Ezekiel Jnr, who suffered from speech impairment and physical disabilities, drowned in a swimming pool in December 2017

