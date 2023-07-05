Three member FIFA delegation arrive in Zimbabwe to ‘resolve’ ZIFA, SRC impasse

There is a ray of hope for Zimbabwe to return to international football after a three member FIFA delegation set to resolve an impasse between the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) arrived in the country on Monday.

A Zimbabwean national Solomon Mudege, FIFA’s head of development programmes in Africa and Sarah Solemale senior governance service manager are among the delegation.

The high-powered delegation has been sent by the global football governing body to find a solution that will see Zimbabwe’s ban by FIFA being lifted.

It is earmarked that the delegation is in the country to finalise the appointment of a normalisation committee to temporarily run football affairs in Zimbabwe until new ZIFA elections are held.

A normalisation committee is jointly appointed by Fifa and Caf.

Members of the committee are appointed subject to an eligibility check carried out by the Fifa Review Committee in accordance with the Fifa governance regulations.

It’s over one year now since Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA for third party interference after the government through the SRC suspended the ZIFA Executive led by Felton Kamambo on allegations of mismanagement of funds and abuse of female referees.

As a result FIFA slapped Zimbabwe with a ban that has seen the country missing all international football competitions and activities.