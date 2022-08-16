Scott Parker bemoans Jordan Zemura absence in 4-0 defeat to Man City

English side AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has bemoaned the absence of Zimbabwe Warriors star Jordan Zemura over the weekend when his side lost 4-0 to the defending champions Manchester City.

Parker said the Zimbabwean international’s absence together with that of the forward Dominic Solanke were a ‘disruption’ for the Cherries who were put to the sword by the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium last week Saturday.

The duo of Zemura and Solanke were late dropouts ahead of the crucial encounter versus Pep Guardiola’s side owing to the Covid-19 and injury setback respectively.

Zemura tested positive for Covid-19 while his teammate Solanke was out due to an ankle injury he suffered lately.

Speaking after the 4-0 defeat, Parker said: “They were late dropouts. They were dropouts yesterday (Friday). It was disappointing. JZ (Jordan Zemura) felt ill yesterday. Bit of a disruption, really, that late on, when you’re trying to prepare.”

He added: ” Dom’s felt his ankle yesterday morning, so didn’t feel he could play today. We obviously didn’t want to risk that.

“It affects it, of course it does. When you have late decisions to make, and you’ve done a lot of work in the week to prepare for that…but that’s not the reason.”

Both started when Bournemouth defeated Aston Villa 2-0 on the opening day of the new premier league season on 6 August.

Zemura is the English gaffer’s first choice at left back position since last season in the championship where they earned an automatic promotion to the top flight league.

The Cherries finished second on the table after champions Fulham and Zemura who made over thirty appearances played an important role to their elevation back to the EPL.

The 23-year-old left footed full back’s impressive performance saw the club opting to offer him a new one year contract with an option to extend.

Parker will be praying both Zemura and Solanke return ahead of the Cherries’ next fixture against in form Arsenal on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.