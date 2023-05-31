Jordan Zemura pens emotional goodbye message to AFC Bournemouth

Zimbabwe Warriors left back Jordan Zemura has penned a heartfelt message to the English Premier League [EPL] side AFC Bournemouth, thanking the Cherries’ family for his four year stay at the club.

Zemura who joined Bournemouth from Charlton Athletic in 2019, left the EPL side at the start of April to join Italian Serie A side Udinese on a free transfer.

The Zimbabwean international parted ways with Bournemouth in a ‘hostile’ manner following a contract dispute.

He was labelled a contract rebel when he refused to agree to a new deal in March after his handlers were not in agreement with the [contract] terms.

The 23-year-old defender was left out of Bournemouth’s match day squads.

He was banished from training with the first team for the remainder of the season and asked to train with the U-23s.

However, with the EPL season having come to an end this past weekend, Zemura took to his social media platforms to post his message of gratitude to the Bournemouth fraternity.

“[EPL] season officially over, first of all I want to say thank you to my family and friends for the support throughout it all, in a season that I will never forget playing in the biggest league in the world! Something that I will forever cherish and hold tight to me,” he wrote.

“Secondly, after all that has been said throughout the course of the last three months, I wanted to make it known I’m forever grateful to AFC Bournemouth for allowing me to showcase myself and trusting me!

“Thank you to the staff all across the club, they showed me love and care. To the fans thank you for singing my name to the roof tops, and for the love from day one something so special and will never be forgotten, no matter what was said,” Zemura added.

“I came as a 19-year-old boy and I’ve grown with every step, for that I am forever thankful! Wish nothing but the best for the club and my teammates who have helped me since I first stepped into the dressing room.

“Once a Cherry always a Cherry.

“Excited for the future to continue developing and working harder and achieving everything I set out to achieve in this game, with Gods grace and protection I will! #33.”

Zemura will be plying his trade in Italy next season with Udinese after putting pen to paper to sign a four-year-deal.

He will be the first Zimbabwean to play in the Italian top flight league.