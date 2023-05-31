Are newly promoted Luton Town ready to meet Nakamba’s wages?

After spending six months on loan at newly promoted Luton Town FC from Aston Villa, with the deal expiring in a few weeks time, Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s future ahead of the 2023/24 season remains unknown.

It’s uncertain which team will the highly-rated defensive midfielder who arrived at Kenilworth Road in January, became a fan favourite, and revived his career will be turning out for next season.

A legion of his followers have been left asking questions about their ‘favourite’ player’s future amid the existing Villa deal.

However, it appears in the meantime they will remain curious until his parent club, Villa, confirms whether the Hwange born football star who is still contracted to the club with twelve months left on his deal, stays or leaves.

But considering Villa coach Unai Emery deemed Nakamba as excess baggage and clearly told him to look for a new club leading to his loan move to Luton, chances are high the ex-Club Brugge midfielder may be sold in the summer.

According to an article ran by Aston Villa News “Nakamba is relaxed about what the immediate future holds after the Aston Villa midfielder’s loan spell with Luton Town ended with promotion glory at Wembley over the weekend.”

Instead, the soft spoken midfielder will spend this week celebrating with Luton and during off-season, will travel home to Zimbabwe to spend more time and motivating kids from his foundation.

Meanwhile, Luton fans are probably keeping fingers crossed the club will be able to return Nakamba, preferably on a permanent deal for next season.

This comes after Nakamba who arrived at Luton in the second half of the season, played a crucial role in the club’s historic promotion into the EPL.

Luton Town’s promotion comes after they were competing in the non-league a decade ago after four promotions.

But in April, a Twitter account named ‘We are Luton Town’ once hinted the club might fail to sign him permanently.

“Wages will be far beyond what we can offer, unless we can make the step up. If we do [earn EPL promotion] I assume he may be one we sign,” tweeted the page responding to a fan urging the club to rope in Nakamba permanently.