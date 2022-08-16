High Court denies Sikhala bail again…. judge does not give reasons

High Court judge Justice Sylvia Chirau-Mugomba has without giving reasons denied bail to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice Chairman Job Sikhala (MP) in the case he is facing charges of obstructing the course of justice.

The top opposition official who is detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison over charges of inciting public violence together with another CCC MP Godfrey Sithole, was on Tuesday denied bail by the High Court in the obstruction of justice case.

Sikhala’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said Justice Mugomba did not cite the reasons for the denial of bail.

“She has not given her reasons for denying bail. She said her reasons will come later. So it’s very difficult for us to know why he has done so. But this is one of those cases where most of these decisions are predictable,” Mtetwa said.

She further stated that the way forward was just a “waiting game now because this was an appeal”.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere viewed the treatment of Sikhala by the courts as “persecution” citing that bail is a constitutional right.

“The High Court has dismissed Hon Job Sikhala bail appeal. Bail is a constitutional entitlement. Every person is innocent until proven guilty. His persecution is a direct attack on political freedom and the right to liberty. The very essence of democracy is on trial,” she said.

Sikhala, Sithole were arrested in June together with 11 other CCC activists and charged with incitement to commit public violence to avenge the death of murdered party activist Moreblessing Ali.

The two legislators were denied bail by both the Magistrate’s and High Court. They have spent more than 60 days in jail.

This prompted Sikhala to engage a leading international law firm, Amsterdam & Partners based in the United Kingdom and the United States to help him in the case.