It feels great to know we are set to play international football again: Zemura

Italy based Zimbabwe Warriors utility player Jordan Zemura has expressed his delight one week after FIFA lifted the suspension it had imposed on Zimbabwe over third party interference by government.

Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA after government through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) relieved Felton Kamambo and his board of their duties for several allegations including mismanagement of funds and abuse of female referees in February 2021.

As a result, the Zimbabwe Warriors missed out on a number of international football competitions.

FIFA demanded Zimbabwe to reinstate Kamambo and his board members but SRC remained defiant.

However, last week both parties reached a common ground that saw the world football governing body lifting Zimbabwe’s suspension. This was also helped by the fact that the term of office of the Kamambo executive had expired anyway.

The move delighted Zemura who told The Herald newspaper that: “The feeling is immense. It’s great to know I will be able to return home and represent Zimbabwe again,” he said.

“It’s a shame we had to miss out on the African Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the suspension.

“It feels great to know that we will be able to play international football again. It is a great feeling to be able to defend the flag. That is the greatest feeling a footballer can have.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the staff and my international teammates again.

“The group of players have a lot of quality and I am sure they are all ready to compete and perform for the badge”.

Zemura added: “I really want to represent my country and defend the badge so it was a very painful experience knowing you could have gotten the chance to play for your country but you couldn’t.”

“It is something that affected not only me but hundreds of other players. I love my country first and foremost. To be unable to represent them was the most painful thing that I have had to endure in my short football career”.

Zemura is now plying his trade in the Italian Serie A with Udinese after parting ways with English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth in April 2023 following a contractual dispute.